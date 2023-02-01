(Video) Danny Murphy suggests one Jurgen Klopp hope won’t save Liverpool’s season

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that the club’s injured stars will be able to supercharge a climb back into the top four spots with the Reds in dire need of an injection of adrenaline across the pitch.

With transfers proving limited in January, it seems the Merseysiders will very much be relying on solutions from within, though it’s hardly a prospect that fills Danny Murphy with confidence.

The talkSPORT pundit noted that results didn’t appear noticeably better at the start of the season when the likes of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Virgil van Dijk were available.

