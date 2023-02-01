Neville names Liverpool trio ‘the best’ and asks ‘how can Liverpool get better?’

It’s not been the best season for Liverpool so far and Gary Neville has been trying to explain the drop off from nearly winning the quadruple in the last campaign, to now sitting in ninth place and out of two cup competitions.

Speaking with the Liverpool Echo, the former Manchester United defender eulogised over our famous former front three: “How can Liverpool get better players than what they had? The front three was as good as I’ve ever seen.

“The best front three over the last 10 years, forget [Manchester] City, it was [Sadio] Mané, [Mo] Salah and [Bobby] Firmino. They were the best since United had [Wayne] Rooney, [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Carlos] Tevez – they were unbelievable”.

The point of the 47-year-old was, now that he’s seeing Bobby Firmino age and Sadio Mane depart the club – it’s almost impossible for Jurgen Klopp to find a new trio that can match the performance level of the famous front line he had assembled.

With many fingers being pointed at the need for a new midfielder and the defensive frailties that are currently on show, it appears that that the Bury-born pundit feels like we may also be struggling up front – at least everyone is unanimous on Alisson Becker being the right man!

It’s looking like we may have a tough second-half to the season with injuries piling up and a tough run of fixtures ahead but we can all trust that Jurgen Klopp will do everything in his power to get through this run of form and hopefully push us up the table.

This summer looks to be a landmark event for the club as we potentially make a lot of incoming and outcoming deals, in an attempt to rebuild the squad.

