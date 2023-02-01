Real Madrid handed big ‘muscle injury’ concern as key star ‘will miss two months’ ahead of Liverpool UCL clash

Real Madrid have their own injury concerns to tend to ahead of a Champions League round of 16 clash with Liverpool, with it having emerged that Ferland Mendy has suffered a ‘muscle injury’.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from CBS Sports, with the Frenchman now set to miss out on the visit to Anfield on February 21 and the return tie in the Spanish capital on March 15.

Ferland Mendy will miss two months through a muscle injury, @realmadrid confirm. 😳 pic.twitter.com/gsecJnurlZ — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 31, 2023

Though finding themselves five points behind Barcelona in La Liga, there’s no question that the holders will represent the Reds’ biggest challenge yet.

Los Blancos don’t appear to be at their most compact, conceding 16 goals in the Spanish top-flight – 10 more than Xavi’s league leaders – albeit eight fewer than ourselves in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp will hope that his side’s increased resilience following a move to a midfield block and the introduction of more reliable figures in Stefan Bajcetic and Naby Keita could prove the difference in the opening tie.

The availability of hitman Diogo Jota, who has been tipped for a potential return this February will be a welcome one as far as solving our lack of threat up top is concerned, though it would still be asking a lot of this beleaguered squad to bloody Madrid’s nose before our visit to the Bernabeu next month.

Stranger things have happened in Europe, of course, and you can never completely rule Liverpool out in the Champions League.

