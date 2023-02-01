Six current free agents that Liverpool could still sign after the close of the transfer window

Liverpool supporters were hoping for some late transfer business on deadline day that never came to fruition but there’s still a chance of some incoming business, in the form of free agents that are available on the market.

As reported by Sport Witness: ‘Isco is a free agent, if anyone is up for that. Max Kruse too. Jese Rodriguez shared photos of himself training this week. Jurgen Locadia, Eliaquim Mangala, Šime Vrsaljko…’.

With the Premier League squad already full, the Reds could only complete deals for players under 21 or homegrown talent and none of the above fall under that category – making these deals very unlikely.

The case for most of the above listed men being free agents is that they have had their contracts terminated by former clubs and are yet to find themselves a new move, something which may also raise a few red flags but could be a way that we could make room for any if we really wanted to.

What this list does show though is that there is an abundance of talent available for a relatively low fee, or in these cases no money at all in terms of a transfer fee, and so we can still strengthen our squad further this summer.

With expectation that this summer’s window will see many incoming and outcoming deals, and some marquee signings included in that, some cheaper alternatives could be used as a plan B or as additional transfers to bolster the squad further.

