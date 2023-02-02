Former Dutch international ‘confident’ that Cody Gakpo will soon be showing what he’s capable of at Liverpool

Wesley Sneijder is ‘confident’ that Cody Gakpo will soon show what he’s capable of at Liverpool and believes the Dutchman has found it ‘difficult joining the Reds mid-season.

The 23-year-old was signed from PSV last month and has so far featured five times for Jurgen Klopp’s side but is yet to register his first goal.

The former Real Madrid and Inter Milan star has stressed the importance of giving our new No. 18 time to adapt to and settle in the Premier League.

“Of course I’m confident [he can improve at Liverpool],” Sneijder told Stats Perform (via the Liverpool Echo).“It’s always difficult to change clubs during the season. You don’t get the time to adapt.

“Normally when you start with a new club in the pre-season, you have a longer period to adapt to the system, to adapt to the country, to adapt to everything, and to English football as well.

“Now he arrived and he has to play directly so it’s difficult, and we should give him some more time because he’s a great player with a lot of progression.”

Gakpo was experiencing a superb campaign for PSV before he swapped the Eredivisie for the English top-flight last month.

He had registered 13 goals and 17 assists for Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s side this term so it’s clear that he has a lot of potential.

Although the versatile attacker impressed for the Netherlands at the World Cup as a centre forward, he does prefer to be deployed on the left wing – a position he is yet to play in for the Reds.

Klopp has so far opted to play Gakpo centrally and we may need to move him out wide so we can start to see him performing at his best.

He’s also joined the club at a time when most of our squad are low on confidence and struggling for form – we therefore believe it would be unfair to judge him so early in his Liverpool career.

