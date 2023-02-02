‘This guy can play’ – Ex-Red tips 23-year-old Liverpool star to succeed at Anfield despite difficult start

Steve Nicol believes that Liverpool’s signing of Cody Gakpo is a ‘good’ one and has claimed the Dutchman has ‘loads of potential’.

The Netherlands international joined the club from PSV last month and although he’s yet to register his first goal in a Red shirt, the 23-year-old has been tipped to become an important player for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the future.

“Gakpo’s a good signing,” he told ESPN (via Rousing The Kop). “He’s a young player and there’s no question that there’s loads of potential there.

“It’s not like [Jurgen Klopp] has signed another Arthur, shall we say. Now that was a complete shambles – so it’s not one of them.

“This guy can play, this guy will absolutely help Liverpool in the future.”

READ MORE: ‘If I was Liverpool’ – Paul Ince tells Liverpool what they must do to avoid further problems next season

Gakpo has joined the club at a rather difficult time with many of Klopp’s players struggling for form at the moment and the entire squad appearing to be seriously low on confidence.

With us so far deploying our No. 18 in the middle of our front three, there are some suggestions that the forward is being played out of position and that he should instead be operating from the left.

The versatile attacker was having a superb season for PSV before his move to the Premier League, registering 13 goals and 17 assists in 29 appearances (across all competitions).

We have no doubts about his potential and believe it’s only a matter of time before we see him firing on all cylinders in a Red shirt.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?