(Photo) Steven Gerrard’s son gets superb mural bedroom makeover featuring Liverpool dressing room

Liverpool as a city has become well-known for playing host to a wide variety of gorgeous mural artworks displaying legends of yore from Ian Rush to Mo Salah.

@MurWalls were brought in for a very special job for Steven Gerrard, painting a stunning new wall for his son, Lio, featuring the Reds’ dressing room and a spot for the youngster right alongside Alisson Becker.

Whilst it’s far too early to be predicting glory of the same scale as his highly talented father, there’d be nothing fans would love to see more than a Gerrard 2.0 lighting up Anfield on a regular basis down the line.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @MurWalls: