‘If I was Liverpool’ – Paul Ince tells Liverpool what they must do to avoid further problems next season

Paul Ince has told Liverpool that they must extend Bobby Firmino’s contract at the club because he provides something that no other Reds player can.

The Brazilian’s current deal at Anfield is set to expire at the end of the season meaning the Merseysiders run the risk of losing one of their most important players for free.

The 31-year-old is reportedly on the ‘verge’ of putting pen-to-paper on a new deal in news which will come as huge relief to Liverpool supporters.

“The reason that Mane, Firmino and Salah were unplayable a couple of years ago was because of Roberto Firmino,” Ince told Boylesports (via the Liverpool Echo).“He used to pull centre-halves out of position to allow Salah and Mane space to run into.

“As much as Liverpool have invested in very good players like Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, they don’t do what Firmino does.

READ MORE: ‘Decision soon’ – Reliable journo shares what he’s hearing from one Liverpool star’s agent

“If I was Liverpool, I’d be looking to keep hold of him.”

When Darwin Nunez was signed from Benfica in the summer, many expected our No. 9 to see his game time limited this term and former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has claimed recently that it should’ve been Firmino that was allowed to leave last summer, rather than Sadio Mane.

The former Hoffenheim man, however, enjoyed a successful start to the campaign and so far has nine goals and four assists in 21 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side (across all competitions).

The Anfield outfit has struggled for consistency this season, especially since the World Cup, and one of the main reasons behind their troubles could be the fact that Firmino last featured for Liverpool on November 12 as he continues to be sidelined by injury.

Klopp has admitted that he wants the forward to remain at the club beyond the summer while the player himself has admitted he’s happy in a Red shirt – we believe it’s only a matter of time before Firmino’s new deal is confirmed.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?