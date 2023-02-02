‘In everyone’s best interests’ – Neil Jones suggests 24-year-old Liverpool star may leave as he seeks regular first-team football

Neil Jones believes if Caoimhin Kelleher was to leave Liverpool in the summer then it would be ‘in everyone’s best interests’.

The Irishman has proved to be a superb back-up option for current number one Alisson Becker and has impressed whenever called upon – including last season’s League Cup final defeat of Chelsea at Wembley.

At 24 years of age, however, the shot-stopper may now feel he’s ready for regular first-team action and could seek to leave the club at the end of the season, despite being under contract at Anfield until 2026.

“Liverpool have, traditionally, done well when selling off fringe players in recent seasons, with the likes of Neco Williams, Rhian Brewster, Dominic Solanke and Harry Wilson, among others, bringing in decent fees which could be reinvested,” the Journalist wrote for GOAL.

“Right now, though, they have fewer obvious assets in that regard, but back-up goalkeeper Kelleher could be one. The 24-year-old has never let the Reds down when called upon, but would be right to believe he is ready to play regular first-team football now, and would improve many Premier League clubs.

“A summer deal could be in everyone’s best interests.”

There would be no hard feelings if Kelleher was to seek a fresh start elsewhere but it would be somewhat of a blow if he was to leave.

Although Alisson is one of the best ‘keepers in the world and a lot of our recent success is owed to the former Roma man, our No. 62 is a seriously good stopper and has already showed that he would be the perfect successor for the Brazil international between the sticks.

The Cork-born star is not getting any younger, though, and he’s good enough to go and start games for another Premier League side.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward is the current number one at Leicester City which just goes to show that although players may not be first choice at Anfield, they can still go and enjoy successful careers at the top level.

It remains to be seen where the Irishman’s future lies – we certainly hope it’s on Merseyside.

