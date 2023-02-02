Reliable journalist drops interesting Bellingham family reminder for Liverpool fans

Liverpool fans will be eagerly awaiting the end of the season for a multitude of reasons – prime amongst them being to discover the fate of long-linked midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Despite the Englishman bouncing between reported suitors like a hot potato, we’re no closer to finding out the 19-year-old’s current preference for a move, with Jan Aage Fjortoft reiterating once again on Twitter that the player and his family simply haven’t made a decision yet.

Re: Bellingham One week: «Father favors Madrid” Next week: “Family favors Premier League” I have said it before, and I say it again, @BellinghamJude and his family has been very respectful to Jude’s club, Dortmund. And they say nothing. #respect https://t.co/LoHBQ6q575 — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) February 2, 2023

Frustrating as that reality may be to contend with, it’s one that will ultimately suit the Reds very well whilst they (hopefully) gather up the funds necessary to be a serious contender at the negotiation table come the opening of the summer window.

Furthermore, a willingness to respect his current outfit will surely only add another giant tick beside his name on the recruitment wall given how much Jurgen Klopp is said to appreciate ‘character’ as part of the decision-making process for any new transfer.

Judging by reliable reports, whoever wins the race for Bellingham’s signature will be getting an old head on young shoulders with the player said to have no interest in putting earning potential ahead of personal development.

It’s a trait that would undoubtedly lead him to become a mainstay in this Liverpool side and we’d hope the player would be attracted by the prospect of a guaranteed supply of playing minutes under one of arguably the top two coaches in world football.

