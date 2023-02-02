Darwin Nunez provides honest assessment of the Premier League and how it compares to what he was used to in Portugal

Darwin Nunez has admitted that the Premier League is ‘stronger’ than what he was used to in Portugal and that ‘you don’t get much time’ on the ball in England.

The Uruguayan joined the Reds from Benfica in the summer and is yet to fully settle down at his new club – despite netting ten goals and registering three assists in 25 appearances for the Anfield outfit (across all competitions).

The 23-year-old hasn’t netted for Jurgen Klopp’s side since the 2-2 FA Cup draw with Wolves at the start of January, a team he will be looking to score against once again on Saturday at Molineux.

“It’s a very big change. Here, the league is stronger, more competitive. I didn’t expect it to be so strong. Nico Otamendi told me that, but I still didn’t expect it,” he told Sky Sports (via Rousing The Kop).

“It has impressed me a lot. There are no bad teams. They are all in this league for a reason. The football is more difficult than in Portugal and more competitive. You don’t get much time.”

Rival supporters and social media accounts have been quick to mock Nunez with him missing a number of clear-cut chances so far in a Red shirt.

And although we agree that there is still a lot more to come from our No. 27, he brings a lot of energy to Klopp’s side and his work rate is second to none when out on the pitch.

It must me remembered that the majority of the Liverpool squad are struggling for confidence and form at the moment, but once the likes of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Bobby Firmino return from injury, that’s when we may start to see the real Darwin Nunez.

People also forget that the Uruguay international is still young, is trying to learn how to speak English and is adjusting to life in a brand new league.

We admire the forward for speaking so honestly about his move to England but believe it won’t be long before he’s firing on all cylinders.

