Ex-PL striker reckons Jurgen Klopp ‘might walk’ at Liverpool and discusses who would replace him

Darren Bent believes Liverpool will not sack Jurgen Klopp but has rather bizarrely claimed that the German tactician could leave Anfield if the struggles he and his side are currently experiencing continue.

The Reds are already out of the FA and League Cups and are sat ninth in the Premier League table, ten points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, albeit with a game in hand on the Red Devils.

The Anfield outfit have a Champions League last-16 tie with Real Madrid on the horizon in a competition which looks like their only real hope of picking up silverware this season.

“I don’t think they are going to sack him,” Bent told talkSPORT (via HITC). “But he might walk. I can’t see them sacking him.”

Klopp has ensured that the glory days have returned to Liverpool having won every major trophy since possible since joining the club in 2015.

When he replaced Brendan Rodgers, we were struggling to qualify for the Champions League and were very much a mid-table side.

It’s hard to imagine anyone else at the helm other than the Normal One, but Bent did go onto discuss who could replace the 55-year-old if he was to call it a day on Merseyside before his current deal expires in 2026 while also weighing in on the Reds’ top four hopes.

“I don’t think (the Liverpool owners) are turning to Jose (Mourinho),” he continued. “Thomas Tuchel? Maybe. But not Jose.

“(Liverpool’s) battle is to try and make top four. Am I completely writing them off? Absolutely not. Because, once they get their players back, they’ve got an opportunity still.”

There’s no denying that the situation we find ourselves in at the moment is far from ideal and our performances this term simply haven’t been good enough, but that doesn’t mean that Klopp isn’t the right man for the job.

We’ve been extremely unfortunate with injuries all season but with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota returning to training in the coming weeks, the hope is that we can have a strong second half to the campaign.

