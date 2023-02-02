Simon Jordan tells FSG to ‘sort their heads’ and spend ‘in excess of £200m’ to ensure Liverpool remain successful

Simon Jordan has told Liverpool’s current owners FSG that they must spend £200m in the summer if the Reds are to continue competing for silverware.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won every major trophy possible in recent years but while their closest rivals have been splashing the cash and strengthening their squads, the Reds made just one signing this month and are currently sat ninth in the Premier League table.

The Anfield outfit have huge hopes of signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, a transfer that would easily surpass the £100m mark, but with their chances of finishing in the top four looking slimmer and slimmer as the season progresses, winning the race for the teenager’s signature could prove even more difficult.

“FSG have to decide to pee or get off the pot, they’re going to have to go big or go home,” he told talkSPORT.

“The other teams are stepping up to the situation around how much they have to spend.

“[Manchester] United are going to spend, [Manchester] City are going to spend, Liverpool are not necessarily going to have to go pound for pound, because Chelsea will go again.

“But they’re going to have to spend next summer in excess of £200million.

“That’s what they’re going to have to brace themselves for, FSG will have to sort their heads around that.”

Klopp’s side have struggled for consistency all season, especially since the World Cup and Liverpool fans were therefore calling for a new midfielder to be signed in January.

Although the Reds strengthened their attacking options with the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV, the failure to strengthen in the middle of the park is a huge concern for many.

Jamie Carragher has suggested that the club may very well be preparing themselves for a huge summer of transfer activity, but the reality is that our current situation is looking rather bleak.

But even if the six-time European Cup winners do fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League, Jordan believes Klopp and Co. will still be able to attract players to Merseyside.

“They’re going to have to regenerate and if £140m is going to go in one direction, Bellingham would be a massive regeneration for Liverpool,” the former Crystal Palace owner added. “I believe a legacy club like Liverpool can make that kind of signing irrespective of whether they’re in the Champions League or not.”

With our German tactician at the helm and being one of the biggest clubs in the world, we will always have a chance of signing any player that we show serious interest in, but playing in the Champions League is imperative for any top player nowadays.

We have just under half of the season remaining, however, and if we can get some of our injured players back fit and find some form, there’s no reason why we can’t sneak into the top four.

