(Video) Ex-PL ‘keeper “not quite sure who Liverpool are this season” ahead of clash with Real Madrid

Liverpool and Real Madrid are set to meet for the first time since last season’s Champions League final but both sides are in much different form when compared to how they got to Paris in May.

Providing his predictions on the game, Shaka Hislop said: “Neither of these teams are in the best of form, I think Real Madrid are playing better football of the two. Where Real Madrid have been frustrated is with teams sitting deep and looking to hit them on the break, can Liverpool be that team?

“We’re not quite sure who Liverpool are this season”.

READ MORE: (Video) “You can’t have everything” – Neil Jones on Firmino’s possible new contract with Liverpool

It’s certainly not been the way that many hoped or expected Jurgen Klopp’s side would perform this season so far but we all know that playing in Europe is a different beast, as well as being a competition we normally thrive in.

Let’s hope we can capitalise on this apparent weakness in catching Carlo Ancelotti’s side on the break, at both Anfield and then the Bernabeu.

You can watch Hislop’s thoughts on the game between Liverpool and Real Madrid (from 2:04) via ESPN FC on YouTube:

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?