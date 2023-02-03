‘We’re in it together’ – James Milner on his role as a senior player in the Liverpool squad when low on confidence

James Milner is not just, in football terms, an older player in the dressing room but also a great leader and this will be hugely important as he tries to ensure that the squad morale remains high during this run of poor form and results.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 37-year-old was asked about his role as a senior player and said: ‘It’s a fine line and a balance between knowing when it’s the right time to be geeing people up or having a bit of a go, and other times when people need an arm around them.

‘It’s about how much we can help each other by putting messages across in terms of where we can improve. The biggest thing is showing we’re in it together’.

Our No.7 is clearly spreading a message of unity to all of his teammates and he will know better than many other players, that the only way to get out of this current form – is by sticking together.

Jurgen Klopp is a brilliant manager and leader but he knows how important the likes of Jordan Henderson and the Leeds-born veteran are to the rest of his players, when he’s not there to keep the standards high.

Although the performances may have dropped, you can guarantee that the attitude in training hasn’t changed and that’s because of people like our skipper and the other leaders in the dressing room.

There’s a long way to go in this season and it’s not impossible to think that we can still have a strong finish in the Premier League and Champions League because this group of players have pulled off bigger miracles than this before.

