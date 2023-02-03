Journalist accuses Klopp of being ‘aggressive towards journalists’ and says his behaviour is ‘wearing a bit thin’

Liverpool supporters will back Jurgen Klopp no matter what and even in what has been a tough season for most people involved, our boss has tried to remain honest and positive throughout but this hasn’t been the way one journalist has seen things.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, journalist Luke Edwards said: “I thought Jurgen Klopp’s behaviour at the start of the window when he was quite aggressive towards journalists, that sort of behaviour now is wearing a bit thin and it portrays the pressure he is under or feeling. Something isn’t quite right at Liverpool”.

It seems quite harsh to accuse our boss of being ‘aggressive towards journalists’ as he is one of the most open and willing to speak of most Premier League managers.

When you watch some of the German’s peers speaking in their press conferences, they often given one word answers and barely entertain the questions that are being asked of them – instead our manager will give them an honest and full response.

There was an incident where the 55-year-old was clearly fed up of being asked about money and transfers at one point last month but when you again consider the time he devotes to helping journalists with full and thorough answers – that is understandable.

For whatever reason, our gaffer was fully aware for a long period of the past transfer window that we would not be making any further deals and so being constantly asked questions about the same topic would really anger anyone.

