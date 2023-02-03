‘He knows he’s not flying’ – Jurgen Klopp admits 29-year-old ‘monster’ Liverpool star is struggling for form

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that ‘it’s not clicking’ for Fabinho at the moment but is delighted with the recent form of Stefan Bajcetic.

The German tactician has opted for the teenager ahead of our No.3 in recent weeks and the Spaniard has performed superbly in the middle of the park.

Fabinho has been far from himself this term and was fortunate to avoid a red card for a reckless challenge against Brighton at the weekend and Klopp has insisted the 29-year-old ‘understands’ the recent team selections.

“We don’t have arguments on the training ground or anything,” the German boss explained (as quoted by Liverpoolfc.com). “If you think that, that is not the case at all. He knows he’s not flying and he has to work his way back. That’s how it is. It’s now really helpful we have Stefan [Bajcetic] because he’s doing really well.

“In this position, you need a guy who wins challenges, who protects everybody, but who plays football as well.

“It’s really important and for plenty of years, [Fabinho has been] the best in that position for a long time. At the moment, it’s not clicking and that’s true as well, you have to go through that. He’s not the happiest person on the planet but he understands the decision.”

Since arriving at Anfield in 2018, the Brazil international has become recognised as one of the world’s best holding midfielders.

This season, however, the midfielder that has previously been labelled a ‘monster’ by Alisson Becker has been a shadow of his former self.

It used to be virtually impossible to get past the Brazilian in midfield but this season our opponents have found it far too easy to cut through our midfield and attack our backline with ease.

The blame can’t be pinned solely on Fabinho, though.

Jordan Henderson has showed signs of ageing this term while the likes of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are all of out contract at the end of the season.

Signing an elite midfielder like Jude Bellingham in the summer is imperative if we’re to be as competitive as possible again next season.

