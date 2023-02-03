Liverpool ‘now know what they have to bring to the table’ in their pursuit of ‘priority’ transfer target Jude Bellingham

Christian Falk has revealed that Enzo Fernandez’s big money move from Benfica to Chelsea has provided Borussia Dortmund with a ‘suitable benchmark’ for Jude Bellingham’s price tag.

The World Cup winner completed a £107m move to Stamford Bridge on deadline day of the January transfer window and is in contention to feature against Fulham tonight.

Bellingham, meanwhile, is believed to be Liverpool’s ‘priority’ transfer target for the summer and any move for the teenager is now expected to surpass the fee Graham Potter’s side paid to Benfica.

“We’ve mentioned already that in March there should be talks around Jude Bellingham,” Falk told Caught Offside. “All sides were keeping a close eye on the deal for Enzo Fernández; certainly, Dortmund now feel they have a suitable benchmark for Bellingham thanks to the Chelsea transfer. Now they’re saying he won’t be cheaper.

“So Liverpool now know what they have to bring to the table – it shouldn’t be less than the transfer fee for Fernández.”

Fernandez had a remarkable World Cup campaign for Argentina as the South Americans tasted success on the world stage for the first time since 1986 while Bellingham himself also impressed in Qatar despite Gareth Southgate’s side being eliminated at the quarter-final stage.

We were briefly linked with a move for the new Chelsea star during the World Cup, but it’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of Bellingham.

Our midfield has struggled this term and the former Birmingham City man appears to be exactly what we need.

Although it’s clear that he would set any potential suitor back over £100m, when you consider that he’s got the ability to be the main man at any club for the next decade or more, it’s a move that would certainly make sense.

