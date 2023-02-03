(Video) Luis Garcia on who he ‘favours’ for the clash with Real Madrid as both teams are currently not in the best shape

Liverpool have a hectic fixture schedule ahead, which includes two huge legs in the Champions League against Real Madrid and former Red Luis Garcia has shared his thoughts on how the game will pan out.

The 44-year-old said: “I know that Liverpool is in a very bad moment, bad momentum and they are trying to bring back players who have been injured, they cannot catch a good situation in the Premier League. Champions League is totally different, I understand when you play at the Bernabeu it’s always a difficult team [to face].

“Both teams are not in the same shape they have been in the past few years but in this particular situation, I favour a little bit Real Madrid”.

It’s not the best update to hear from the Spaniard but he will know better than most that a poor league campaign can mean little when Anfield is rocking on a European night.

It’s up to the fans to help the players get over the finish line in what will be a crucial first-leg and let’s hope we can all feed off the atmosphere and a hopefully positive result, going into the coming weeks.

You can watch Garcia’s thoughts on the game between Liverpool and Real Madrid (from 0:22) via ESPN FC on YouTube:

