“Cody was outstanding” – Milner was a huge fan of Gakpo’s performance against Brighton

Liverpool supporters have been waiting for Cody Gakpo to fully announce himself as a Red and, despite failing to score a goal yet, he certainly has a huge fan in the dressing room – in James Milner.

Speaking with the club’s official website, the 37-year-old said: “At Brighton, I thought Cody was outstanding. He’s obviously desperate to get on the scoresheet, but I thought his performance in the game was outstanding.

“It’s important that doesn’t get lost because, if you’re not acknowledging the good things you’re doing, it’s going to be hard to get the momentum and the confidence to get on a roll.”

Our No.18 will be desperate to impress our supporters and there’s no doubt that many liked what they saw at the AMEX Stadium but it’s also clear that he still needs to fully settle into life on Merseyside and in a Jurgen Klopp team.

Coming from PSV as a left-winger, it seems as though our long-term plan for the forward is to play him in a similar position to where we have seen Bobby Firmino thrive in the past few years.

This will take time for the 23-year-old but that’s why he’s been signed on a long-term contract, seeing as his vice-captain has already been impressed with his performances – that’s all good signs for us to be hearing so far.

Let’s hope that as we see the likes of our No.9, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota return to the squad, the versatility of the Dutchman will become even more useful and he can continue to try and build strong bonds with Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah.

