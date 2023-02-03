Milner on how Liverpool can use Alisson’s West Brom header as inspiration for the second half of this season

Liverpool supporters will never forget the moment that Alisson Becker managed to convert a match-winning header that aided our pursuit of Champions League football two seasons ago and James Milner has spoke about how he plans to use this as inspiration in this campaign too.

Speaking with the club’s official website, our vice-captain said: ‘Over recent years, we’ve had absolutely fantastic seasons and we’ve had seasons where we’ve had to dig in and really make something out of it. You go back to Ali’s header to get us in the Champions League…

‘We’ve experienced most situations together as a group. I think that’s important and will help us come through this season’.

There will likely be some that will scoff at the words of our No.7 but it’s a great message to spread around the dressing room, if we can come back against Barcelona and Aston Villa, if our ‘keepers can score from corners – then why can’t we get ourselves back into a strong position in the coming months?

It’s not going to be easy for Jurgen Klopp’s men but it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that we can get ourselves into a position where the season ends on a high, in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Having past experience and memories together will benefit the group and once they get over this slump of results and performances, there should be a strong sense of inner belief within the dressing room because we’ve done it before together – few have experienced more than the 37-year-old who will be spreading this message too.

Why not have another look at Alisson’s goal whilst you’re here, via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

