Spearing on youngster who is ‘absolutely flying’ in Jurgen Klopp’s squad and ‘has a lot of ability’

Liverpool’s academy has been producing some strong prospects for Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad this season already and U18s coach Jay Spearing has been signing the praises of one youngster.

Speaking with the club’s official website, the 34-year-old said: ‘At the end of the day, our main job is to develop players so they can eventually challenge for a place in the first team. So, we are going in the right direction with the likes of Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak doing so well up there.

‘Ben was in our team at the start of the season and he was absolutely flying. He has made rapid progress and he is a great kid. We want to get players moving up the ladder and Ben has done that, playing for the U21s and then getting his first-team opportunity.

READ MORE: (Video) Ex-PL ‘keeper “not quite sure who Liverpool are this season” ahead of clash with Real Madrid

‘Ben has got his head down, he works so hard, and he has got a great mentality. That drive and desire the boy has, it’s no surprise to us he has done so well. Fingers crossed, he can keep it going and keep getting better because the lad has a lot of ability’.

To name check both Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak is no surprise for many of our supporters, as the duo have been the standout performers of the young players from the academy that have been given a chance to shine with the first-team in this campaign.

In the 17-year-old attacker, the fearless way in which he has come into senior football and been running at defenders with pace and skill – has been nothing short of a joy to watch.

The former Celtic academy graduate came to Anfield with a big reputation and he continues to impress with every chance that is handed to him.

For those in Kirkby to see that Harvey Elliott has played in every game so far this season and then also see the Scot and Spanish midfielder handed a chance to play, it shows everyone that there is a pathway to senior football.

Let’s hope that the aspiring coach can continue to help develop the young players and provide yet more talent for the coming years.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?