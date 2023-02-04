(Video) Man Utd’s Casemiro sees red after strangling Will Hughes

News Videos
Posted by

It’s remarkable how quickly things can change in football, though few, if any, Liverpool fans could have predicted the speed at which the club would collapse from the lofty heights of a quadruple challenge to the calamity of the current campaign.

Elsewhere, the Reds’ rivals Manchester United continue to show their top four credentials with a win over Crystal Palace.

Midway through the tie, however, Casemiro attracted controversy with a bizarre bit of misconduct on the pitch that saw him handed his marching orders.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports:

More Stories Casemiro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *