(Video) Pundit spots what Klopp did on LFC bench right after going 2-0 down

Many a Liverpool fan will have been far from pleased with the display they were treated to in the first 45 minutes of action at the Molineux that saw their side go 2-0 down before the break.

Jurgen Klopp was certainly no different in that regard, with Ashley Williams spotting the German ‘going mad on the bench’ after Craig Dawson doubled the hosts’ early lead.

Hwang Hee-chan took first blood in the opening five minutes, capitalising on some half-hearted defending from Joel Matip to send the home crowd into raptures.

