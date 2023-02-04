(Video) ‘You know why’ – Jurgen Klopp refuses to speak to James Pearce at post-Wolves presser

Jurgen Klopp was understandably not in a conversational mood as he faced the press after another disappointing defeat for Liverpool in the Premier League.

The German tactician had no time for one reporter in particular, James Pearce, citing the Athletic journalist’s recent work.

The Merseysiders are set to take on an apparently rejuvenated Everton outfit that secured an impressive 1-0 win over league leaders Arsenal.

We’ll be hoping for a major improvement on the result taken at the Molineux, though this appears to be a season we’ll have to grit our teeth through before some much-needed surgery in the summer window can take place.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @HaytersTV: