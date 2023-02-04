(Video) Liverpool players look lost after another dismal away performance

Liverpool have endured a horrible start to Premier League football in 2023 and had the league began on the 1st of January, we would currently sit bottom and the performance against Wolves was the perfect example of why that is the case.

As the full-time whistle blew at Molineux Stadium, soon after we all had to endure the home fans cheering ‘Olé’ with each completed pass, cameras present panned around a devastated squad and manager.

READ MORE: (Video) Merson labels Liverpool’s performance ‘all over the place’ after a dreadful opening 12 minutes

From Mo Salah staring at the floor, an emotionless Jurgen Klopp and a lost Trent Alexander-Arnold – it’s painful viewing but we need to push ourselves through this inexplicable drop in form.

There seems to be a lack of screaming and shouting and we now have fallen silent on how we sort this out and where we go from here.

You can watch the video of the reaction of the Liverpool squad via @footballdaily on Twitter:

Full-time and Wolves have destroyed Liverpool 3-0!👏 pic.twitter.com/I8lX2ffvJY — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 4, 2023

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?