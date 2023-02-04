Klopp drops forward as Nunez returns v Wolves – predicted Liverpool team news

Liverpool will want to avoid making a habit of their recent Brighton defeat after showing great promise at the Amex stadium and grabbing an early lead before succumbing to yet another soul-crushing defeat.

With only the Champions League remaining as far as knockout competitions are concerned, the Merseysiders can put most of their full focus into the Premier League and their pursuit of top four football.

Nothing less than a win will do for the Reds against opposition they’ve already enjoyed some fortune against as they look to cut the gap to Manchester United down to seven points.

READ MORE: ‘He knows he’s not flying’ – Jurgen Klopp admits 29-year-old ‘monster’ Liverpool star is struggling for form

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘now know what they have to bring to the table’ in their pursuit of ‘priority’ transfer target Jude Bellingham

Jurgen Klopp will likely favour a centre-back partnership of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez in the injury-enforced absence of Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk.

It should be business as usual in the middle of the park with Thiago Alcantara joined by Stefan Bajcetic and Naby Keita.

Darwin Nunez’s cameo on the South Coast should have laid down the groundwork for his full return at the Molineux with Harvey Elliott set to be the only forward dropped from a front-three also containing Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo.

EOTK’s first-XI: Alisson, Robertson, Matip, Gomez, Trent, Bajcetic, Keita, Thiago, Nunez, Gakpo, Salah

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?