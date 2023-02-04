Gakpo starts as Darwin Nunez decision made v Wolves – confirmed Liverpool team news

Liverpool come to the Molineux knowing they’re likely to face a tougher challenge against Julen Lopetegui’s men following their FA Cup replay victory in mid-January.

The Merseysiders themselves will come better prepared, of course, with Darwin Nunez back from injury and new boy Cody Gakpo starting to find his feet in a Bobby Firmino-esque role in the forward line.

With Jurgen Klopp keen to speak of small steps for his side, the visitors have another chance to demonstrate progress by grabbing the first goal against the Wanderers to make it the second time in a row after first doing so at the Amex last week.

Ahead of Alisson Becker between the sticks, Joe Gomez partners up with Joel Matip in the heart of the backline following Ibrahima Konate’s hamstring injury.

Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Naby Keita retain their places in the middle of the park – clearly our strongest possible combination until one or both of Fabinho or Jordan Henderson rediscover their old form.

Darwin Nunez returns to the fold as the second change made to the first-XI that suffered defeat at the Amex last week, alongside Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is…. LIVE! Jurgen Klopp has sent out the following team at the Molineux this afternoon. Thoughts? 🤔💭 #LFC pic.twitter.com/tccLv65Ydi — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 4, 2023

