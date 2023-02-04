Mark Lawrenson says LFC too nice as Fabinho & Phillips can provide blueprint for instant improvement

Liverpool’s lack of fight in fixtures has been repeatedly diagnosed by Jurgen Klopp in recent weeks with the German having bemoaned the lack of challenges made prior to the installation of Naby Keita and Stefan Bajcetic in the midfield.

The Merseysiders are still a way away from their most aggressive selves, however, with Mark Lawrenson suggesting that the German tactician should restore both Fabinho and Nat Phillips to the first-XI to add some steel to his side.

“How well did he [Phillips] do when we had to chuck him in during Covid?” the former Red told LFCTV.

“He’s never let us down. Sometimes as well, you want a steely centre-back in there kicking one or two people.

“We’re nice aren’t we? I know Fabinho should have been sent off last week. But generally we’re a nice team and I think we can be a bit more aggressive.

“With those two in the team, most definitely.”

Both have been kept to the bench for the impending clash at the Molineux; a decision that few Reds fans will disagree with given the former’s questionable form of late.

READ MORE: Gakpo starts as Darwin Nunez decision made v Wolves – confirmed Liverpool team news

READ MORE: Paul Merson says Liverpool still hurt by ‘bad decision’ at start of the season

Whilst we can understand the rationale our former player is adopting, particularly when it comes to capitalising on the Brazilian’s experience in the Champions League for our upcoming meeting with Real Madrid, it would represent one roll of the dice too many to trust our No.3.

Put simply, we can’t afford to drop further behind in the race for the top four in the hope that Fabinho will play himself back into form.

As much of a shame as it seems given the level he was operating at in the prior campaign, the ex-Monaco man could absolutely benefit from some time away from the limelight.

At the very least, as much as we can afford in light of Thiago Alcantara and Keita’s injury-proneness.

You can catch the full clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

Join us LIVE from Molineux as we build-up to today’s meeting with Wolves 🏟#WOLLIV Matchday Live, presented by @StanChart 📽 https://t.co/isKbAsJi6j — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 4, 2023

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?