(Video) Matip own-goal sparks Liverpool horror show as Reds 2-0 down in opening 15 minutes

Liverpool were far from quick off the mark in the opening section of their tie with Wolves, which saw Joel Matip’s indecision hand the hosts an easy early lead.

The Cameroonian failed to show sufficient aggression when presented the opportunity to steal back possession from Hwang Hee-chan but it was the lack of communication preceding the South Korean’s effort that allowed the forward to break past the Reds’ backline.

The situation didn’t improve quickly either, with Craig Dawson capitalising on the malaise in the visitors’ box to fire home from close range.

