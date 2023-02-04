(Video) Merson labels Liverpool’s performance ‘all over the place’ after a dreadful opening 12 minutes

Liverpool met the kick-off at Molineux Stadium with one of the worst performances they could possibly provide and inside the first 12 minutes, Jurgen Klopp’s side were two behind and Paul Merson couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Arsenal player said: “They’re all over the place Liverpool, they’re playing really well though Wolves”.

All over the place was putting it lightly though and it was an almost laughably bad start by the Reds, something which thankfully got a little bit better before the break.

Where has the quadruple chasing side of last season gone and can someone bring them back quickly, please?

You can watch the video of Merson’s reaction to Wolves’ second goal via @footballdaily on Twitter:

Wolves AGAIN! They double their lead against Liverpool. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Vs3HM9d9HU — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 4, 2023

