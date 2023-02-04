Nunez on the need for a ‘change of mentality’ and scoring more goals from the chances created

Darwin Nunez enjoyed his last game against Wolves and will be hoping to score once again against Julen Lopetegui’s side, as we meet in the Premier League against a familiar foe of late.

Speaking via the Liverpool FC Match Centre, the Uruguayan described his current thoughts on our form and said: “We are creating a lot of chances but not scoring. We also need to change our mentality a bit too when we’re playing. It’s nothing more than that.

“As I said before, it’s a very competitive league. We have a lot of games ahead of us. Hopefully we will win, play well and win our remaining games and we have a good chance of finishing in the top four.

“It depends on us and how we play. We have to be motivated and want to win. Hopefully that’s how it will end.”

The 23-year-old has 10 goals in his 25 appearances in a Liverpool shirt so far and will be as keen as all of our supporters to add to this tally in the coming weeks and months, starting at Molineux Stadium.

There’s clearly a building pressure around the former Benfica man but he is also keen to get his head down and work hard, so that his performances are rewarded with the goals that he clearly desires.

It will be interesting to see whether Jurgen Klopp again uses our No.27 from the left-wing, as he Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah try to forge a partnership that will become increasingly potent – whilst we await the return of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino.

The two newest men on the list would have hoped for more successful starts to their Anfield careers but there’s plenty of years ahead for both of them and let’s hope we see them become mainstays of our side for many seasons to come.

