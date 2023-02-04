What Wolves fans chanted at Jurgen Klopp after going 3-0 up v Liverpool

The slog of poor Liverpool performances, and even poorer results, has rightly raised questions around some of Liverpool’s longest-serving players.

Yet, it now seems that Jurgen Klopp has fallen under the unsightly limelight, with fans and commentators alike questioning whether the German’s time at Anfield could be coming to an end.

Reporting from the Molineux, Paul Gorst tweeted the reaction of Wolves fans after their side went 3-0 up against the Reds in yet another diabolical outing for the mid-table outfit.

"Sacked in the morning!" shout the Wolves fans at Jurgen Klopp. More chance of the entire Reds squad getting their P45s before that but it's another miserable afternoon for the Liverpool boss. https://t.co/J76OPajGEG — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) February 4, 2023

We should make it absolutely clear that the solution – in our minds – isn’t to move on the manager, even if we accept that the German and his coaching team have at least some of the blame to shoulder for unacceptably low performance levels on the pitch.

READ MORE: Mark Lawrenson says LFC too nice as Fabinho & Phillips can provide blueprint for instant improvement

READ MORE: Paul Merson says Liverpool still hurt by ‘bad decision’ at start of the season

As remarkable as it feels to claim – it appears that the end of the line has come for a number of prominent stars at Liverpool Football Club with a serious rebuild, beyond the scope initially considered, now necessary.

The club needs a reset from the summer onwards, that much is clear, but in no way shape or form should we be looking to lump all of the blame on the manager’s shoulders.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?