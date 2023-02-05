Jamie Carragher fires dig at Liverpool defenders following ‘shambolic’ performance at Wolves

Liverpool’s performances are getting worse each week with our latest horror show coming at Molineux yesterday as Wolves eased to a 3-0 victory.

A Joel Matip own goal put the hosts ahead inside five minutes before Craig Dawson rifled home shortly after to double the lead for Julen Lopetegui’s side. Ruben Neves sealed all three points 20 minutes from time to leave Jurgen Klopp’s men tenth in the table and 11 points behind fourth-placed Newcastle.

Jamie Carragher highlighted the lack of leadership amongst the Reds’ defence with the absence of Virgil van Dijk once again taking its toll in a performance that the Scouser labelled as ‘shambolic’.

“It’s not too difficult to play Centre Back next to the leader of the back four, judge CB’s when they have to lead themselves,” our former No. 23 tweeted. “Shambolic.”

It’s hard to disagree with the Sky Sports pundit – Matip and Joe Gomez looked like they’d never met each other before and it was simply too easy for Wolves to create chances.

Our defence is a huge issue at the moment, but every other aspect of our game was also seriously lacking in quality.

Supporters have been for sometime and still are crying out for a new midfielder to be signed, but it’s now very unlikely that one player can come into the side and solve all of our problems – even if it is a player like Jude Bellingham.

Teenage midfielder Stefan Bajcetic was arguably the only player in a Red shirt that could come off the pitch with his head held high and it’s clear that things need to change rapidly.

Up next is the Merseyside Derby at Anfield and with Everton heading into the game fresh off the back of a 1-0 victory over league-leaders Arsenal, we need to get our heads together to ensure weLi avoid further embarrassment.

