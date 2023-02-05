(Image) Graphic comparing Liverpool’s current campaign to their previous nine shows Klopp’s side really are in a ‘crisis’

Liverpool’s start to the season has been far from ideal and things continued to go from bad to worst at Molineux yesterday as the Reds fell to a 3-0 defeat.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were two games away from completing a glorious quadruple last term, but this time around they are experiencing a very different campaign.

Already out of the FA and League Cups, tenth in the table and 11 points behind Newcastle in fourth, winning the Champions League is the Anfield outfit’s last hope of picking up some silverware this year.

And although injuries to key players certainly haven’t helped, an image comparing Liverpool’s current campaign to the previous nine shows how bad things are at the moment.

The Athletic’s James Pearce claimed yesterday that the Merseysiders are in a ‘real crisis’ and we’re 13 points behind our tally from this stage of last season and haven’t had a poor start to a Premier League campaign like this since the 2014-15 season when Brendan Rodgers was still at the helm.

We understand that there’s still a long way to go this season, but instead of looking sharper and showing signs of life, we actually look like we’re getting worse each week.

The players no longer press with the same intensity as before and it appears that the hunger to succeed is no longer there.

Klopp is the right man to get us back to our best, though, and we have full support for the German tactician.

Liverpool current season compared to the last 9. Something has to change … pic.twitter.com/aCmzez3NNW — CF Comps (@CF_Compss) February 4, 2023

