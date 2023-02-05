‘Uncertainty everywhere’ – Journo’s honest assessment of Liverpool’s current situation with the club ‘at its worst point since 2015’

Simon Hughes has provided an honest assessment of Liverpool’s current situation as the club continues to struggle both on and off the pitch.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were thrashed 3-0 by Wolves yesterday to leave them tenth in the Premier League table and eleven points behind Newcastle United in the final Champions League spot while there continues to be uncertainty surrounding the ownership situation at the Anfield outfit with FSG considering a full or partial sale.

It’s clear that the Reds need reinforcements all over the pitch, especially in midfield, but The Athetlic journalist has questioned where the funds for a revamp are going to come from.

“Liverpool at it’s worst point since 2015,” Hughes wrote on his Twitter page. “Uncertainty everywhere, starting with ownership. Yet responsibility at each level.

“Manager not getting a return out of any outfield player. Some need to be moved on but it will be difficult to raise funds. Where is the money coming from?

“Klopp says he cannot do what City or Chelsea have done in the transfer market and it’s true. But he has had nearly £200m investment on three strikers across the last three windows. Two of them his call. Each of them miles off.

“The club kept Salah too. What’s happened to him?”

We’re not performing as a team at the moment and haven’t been for some time. Other sides are bullying us and are simply wanting it more in every area of the pitch which is simply unacceptable.

Although we’re struggling with a number of injuries to key players, the absolute basics are costing us at present with us failing to track men, throw a tackle in and break a sweat.

We don’t have the cash to splash like Manchester City and Chelsea do for example, but with us winning every major trophy possible in the last five years and regularly qualifying for the Champions League, we’re certainly not short of money.

Jurgen Klopp only likes to sign players that he’s confident will be successful at the club, which is understandable, but for us to not really strengthen our squad last month with at least one new midfielder is bizarre.

The club may be saving their money to go all out for Jude Bellingham in the summer, but with a number of top European clubs also interested in his signature, what’s to say he won’t opt for a move elsewhere?

