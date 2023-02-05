Alisson admits Liverpool squad are low on confidence and must ‘stop conceding silly goals’

Alisson Becker has admitted that Liverpool need to ‘stop conceding silly goals’ after the Reds fell to an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Wolves at Molineux.

A Joel Matip own goal got Julian Lopetegui’s side off the mark before Craig Dawson’s powerful effort doubled their lead inside 15 minutes.

Ruben Neves sealed all three points for the hosts 20 minutes from time and the Brazilian shot stopper has insisted that he and his teammates cannot even think about Champions League qualification at the moment.

“We have to think on the next games, that’s what we have in our hands,” Alisson told the club’s official site (via the Independent). “We are not in a position to think too much about what we can do at the end of the season.

“We have to think about what we can do better now and to win the next game that is in front of us. That’s it.

“We are not in the situation where we are confident but we tried. We did a good second half and then we concede again: you don’t score and you concede again, so it’s completely frustrating from my side.

“It looks like in the game we were two steps behind in the first 15 minutes and then we make one step forward. So we still need to do more steps because of the result.

“The step forward was the performance of the second half, it changed a lot, it was two completely different sides if you watch the game. We have to take that for the next game, using the chances that we have and stop conceding silly goals.”

It’s clear that many of our players are seriously low on confidence, but the only way to sort that out is by winning games.

The hunger and the work rate that has made us what we are in recent seasons is lacking at the moment and that’s clear when you look at our recent results.

We have won just one of our last seven games (across all competitions) and up next is the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Everton are fresh off the back of a huge victory over league leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park and will believe there’s no better time to play us.

Let’s hope the lads can put things right and get us back to winning ways against our bitter rivals.

