‘It’s free speech’ – Graham Potter not concerned by Jurgen Klopp’s Chelsea spending comments

Graham Potter has claimed he’s not too concerned about Jurgen Klopp’s comments regarding Chelsea obscene spending since the summer.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have spent over £600m since the end of the last season with the most recent arrival at the Blues £107m man Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

The former Brighton boss is aware that his entire squad will have to get used to all the talk surrounding Todd Boehly and his extreme financial backing.

“It’s not just Enzo who will have to get used to it, it’s the whole team,” Potter said (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo). “It’s normal because we’ve spent the money we’ve spent. The media aren’t going to let that go under the radar, so all of football will be singing that song, that’s for sure.

“Everybody’s entitled to their opinion. It’s a free world, it’s free speech, which is good. [Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp] are entitled to their opinion. I don’t worry too much about that. They’ve got their right to speak. And that’s fair enough.”

Klopp was asked about Chelsea’s spending recently and joked that he would only comment on the situation if he was with his lawyer while Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted that Boehly splashing the cash is none of his business.

Comparing your club’s spending to that of Potter’s side is unfair because they really have took it to another level this season, but Liverpool are in urgent need of new signings to bolster Klopp’s squad.

Jude Bellingham, who is expected to cost more than £100m in the summer, is reportedly the Reds’ main transfer target but more than one signing appears to be needed to get us out of our current rut.

With FSG inviting offers for either a full or partial sale of the club, it will be interesting to see the sort of transfer business we complete in the summer.

