(Video) Sky Sports pundit questions why Jude Bellingham would join Liverpool as ‘rebuild’ claim is made

Jay Bothroyd has questioned why Jude Bellingham would even be considering a move to Liverpool when the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid are also showing interest in him.

The Reds are currently sat tenth in the Premier League table and eleven points adrift of Newcastle United in fourth and the Sky Sports pundit believes if Jurgen Klopp’s side are to miss out on the top four then it could put paid to their hopes of signing the Borussia Dortmund star.

The teenager is reportedly recognised as the Anfield outfit’s top transfer target for the summer and will cost any potential suitor more than £100m.

Liverpool’s inconsistent start to the season continued yesterday as they fell to a 3-0 defeat to Wolves at Molineux and the performance has only strengthened calls for the club to be busy in the transfer market come the end of the season.

A new midfielder is of course the priority but it’s unlikely that one signing alone will sort all of the club’s problems.

Competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold is imperative at right back while a new central defender should also be on our radar.

It will be interesting to see what happens on the Bellingham front in the summer – we’ll just have to wait and see.

"If I'm Bellingham, I'm not thinking about Liverpool…" 👀❌ pic.twitter.com/UcvBSwQgOm — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 5, 2023

