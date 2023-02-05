Pundit suggests Reds fans are ‘starting to not believe’ Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool struggles continue

Tony Cascarino believes Liverpool supporters are ‘starting to not believe’ what Jurgen Klopp is saying with the Reds’ struggles continuing week after week.

The Anfield outfit fell to a dismal 3-0 defeat against Wolves at Molineux yesterday and have now won just one of their last seven games.

The talkSPORT pundit cannot believe how different the Mereysiders are this season compared to the last when they where just two games away from completing a glorious quadruple.

“The manager now is spinning plates in many ways,” Cascarino told talkSPORT (Rousing The Kop).

“He’s got loads of money in the bank, as in where he is as a manager, and the backing of Liverpool.

“[But] Liverpool fans are probably now starting to not believe what they are hearing [from Klopp] because it’s been so disastrous this season.

“The fallout has been incredible. Watching Liverpool now is like watching another team.”

There’s no denying that this season has simply not been good enough, but to say that supporters will lose faith in Klopp isn’t so true.

Some of the German’s decisions can be questioned, but with the wonders he has worked at the club since his arrival in 2015, we believe he’s the best man to help us return back to winning ways and picking up silverware.

Reinforcements will be needed in the summer and Jude Bellingham is believed to be the club’s main transfer target, but failing to strengthen our defensive and midfield options last month was bemusing.

With the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota returning to fitness in the coming weeks, though, hopefully the trio can provide a much needed boost as we look to get our campaign back on track.

