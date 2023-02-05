Reds legend admits Liverpool ‘are in a mess’ and ‘in big trouble’ following dismal Wolves defeat

John Aldridge has admitted that Liverpool ‘are in a mess’ at the moment and believes the Reds have a ‘long hard’ remainder of the campaign ahead of them unless they defeat Real Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League.

The Anfield outfit were defeated 3-0 by Wolves yesterday and have now just won one of their last seven games across all competitions.

Performances all over the pitch are continuing to be well below par – something that has left the Reds legend ‘absolutely gutted’.

“When you can’t defend and you can’t take good chances and need 3 or 4 goals to win games, then you’re in big trouble,” Aldridge wrote on his official Twitter account. “We’re in a mess folks.

“Absolutely gutted it’s going to be a long hard 4 months unless we beat [Real] Madrid. YNWA.”

It’s painful seeing us in our current state, especially after we were so close to completing the quadruple last term.

This season is very different, however, and our only real hope of silverware now lies in Europe’s premier competition.

Later this month we have the first leg of our clash with Spanish giants Real Madrid at Anfield and that could very well be the game to kickstart our campaign, even if it does feel strange saying that in February.

We’re out of both domestic cup competitions and are sat tenth in the Premier League table, 11 points off fourth.

The hope is that the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota will all be back fit to face Carlo Ancelotti’s side with Luis Diaz slightly behind the trio in his return to fitness.

