(Video) Defiant Liverpool fans belt out new Jota chant during Wolves mauling

Liverpool supporters have endured a rather dismal start to the year but even when things have seemingly got as bad as they’ve been in many campaigns, our fans still found a way to back the team and one player in particular.

Following the third goal scored by the home side at the Molineux Stadium, a new chant could be heard for Diogo Jota and one supporter in the away end uploaded a video of the event.

READ MORE: Klopp ‘could walk’ as Liverpool hit rock bottom with a dismal performance against Wolves – Fjortoft

Alongside the caption: ‘That song being sang for 25 mins straight when 3 down, highlight of the day 😂 Unbelievable support, I f***ing love that bounce’, Aaron Buckley was one of the defiant fans.

Our No.20 wouldn’t have enjoyed watching the performance against his former employers but may take some enjoyment from the fact that he now has two songs being sung about him, with this one being a revival of the Fernando Torres classic.

You can watch the video of the new Jota chant via @Aaronbucks1996 on Twitter:

That song being sang for 25 mins straight when 3 down, highlight of the day 😂 Unbelievable support, I fucking love that bounce 💯 pic.twitter.com/d8kUn2L6sB — Aaron Buckley (@Aaronbucks1996) February 4, 2023

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?