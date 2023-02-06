Ex-Red demands Liverpool go ‘back to basics’ and calls for fan support in the Merseyside Derby

Liverpool had a disastrous weekend and go into our next fixture against Everton with our neighbours on the back of beating top of the league, meaning that we have a stern test ahead of us.

Predicting the magnitude of the game, former Red Djimi Traore took to his Twitter account and wrote: ‘Hopefully @lfc will be back to basic and now we need all true fans to be behind the team on Merseyside derby’.

Social media reaction to the 3-0 loss against Wolves showed a lot of disheartened supporters but also a near fully unified fanbase when it came to supporting Jurgen Klopp through this drop in form and results.

Most, if not all, fans of the club realise that our boss is amongst the best in world football and so we need to abide by the words of our former defender and show that we feel that way.

A Merseyside Derby under the lights when both teams are in major need of securing a victory should be all the incentive we need to ensure that there is a great atmosphere at Anfield, however the outpouring of love for the manager may help make it even more special.

Now is the time to show that we still back the team and the man in charge, trusting that he and they can get us out of this slump and we as fans all have a role to play in helping improve their confidence too.

You can view Traore’s comments on Liverpool via @Djimi_Traore19 on Twitter:

Hopefully @lfc will be back to basic and now we need all true fans to be behind the team on Merseyside derby #YNWA — Djimi Traore (@Djimi_Traore19) February 5, 2023

