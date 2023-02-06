Klopp’s Liverpool ‘fate’ lays in the hands of ‘decision-makers’ with ‘European campaign’ crucial – report

Liverpool supporters appeared to unanimously get behind Jurgen Klopp following a crushing defeat to Wolves this past weekend but other reports seem to suggest he may not be getting the same vote of confidence from the club’s hierarchy.

As reported by CaughtOffside: ‘Liverpool’s decision-makers are willing to wait to see the outcome of the side’s European campaign before deciding their manager’s fate’.

It seems as though the board are awaiting the performance level of the Reds against Real Madrid in the Champions League, before making a more definitive decision on their stance on the German.

READ MORE: (Video) Neville on ‘shambolic’ Liverpool performance as we become ‘too easy to play against’

Presumably then, this would mean that being eliminated by Carlo Ancelotti’s side would pile pressure on the boss but it does seem hard to think that this could be the case – especially with so long in the season to go and the calibre of opposition awaiting us.

It’s fair to say that even if things did continue to decline at Anfield, there wouldn’t be many calling for the head of the 55-year-old and so it’s hard to take reports like the above seriously – with everyone in world football realising the obvious talents of the man in charge of our squad.

Reports like this come from the recent poor performance level and run of results but even in this period of hardship (as well as probably from sources who are enjoying our current plight and wanting to intensify the pressure and ill-feeling around our club), it’s hard to imagine that anyone connected with our club could think that removing Jurgen Klopp would be anything other than a catastrophically terrible idea.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?