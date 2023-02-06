Some Liverpool fans saying the same thing after Man City charged with financial breaches

News breaking today of Manchester City’s alleged breaches of financial rules, as reported by the BBC, has led to much in the way of speculation around what the future holds for Pep Guardiola’s men.

A number of rival fans, including Liverpool supporters, have suggested that the incumbent champions should have their titles stripped if the allegations are found to be on the mark.

BREAKING: Man City charged by Premier Leaue with numerous breaches of financial rules following a four-year investigation.

This is unprecedented: pic.twitter.com/ZGzdX210qP — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) February 6, 2023

A range of sanctions are available to be made by an independent commission in this case, including anything from points deductions, expulsion from the English top-flight and ‘such order as it thinks fit’, according to Sky Sports (via Football Daily).

◉ Suspension from playing games

◉ Point deductions

◉ Replay matches

◉ Expulsion from the league

◉ Compensation

◉ Cancel or refuse players registration

◉ Conditional punishment

◉ Fines

◉ Make such other order as it thinks fit The possible sanctions Man City face. pic.twitter.com/R93BdO4UPn — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 6, 2023

Navigating the sports betting landscape could become increasingly challenging dependent on what ruling is supplied for the Sky Blues, which makes finding an appropriate supplier of sports betting data all the more important for organisations involved in this space.

READ MORE: What Wolves fans chanted at Jurgen Klopp after going 3-0 up v Liverpool

READ MORE: Mark Lawrenson says LFC too nice as Fabinho & Phillips can provide blueprint for instant improvement

Whilst the prospect of adding two further league titles to the sole entry Jurgen Klopp’s men registered in the 2019/20 season is certainly appetising, it seems highly unlikely that the Etihad-based outfit will have any titles stripped.

A huge points deduction certainly would seem appropriate at an absolute minimum if we’re to compare how Juventus were sanctioned for financial regularities.

Of course, it’s worth considering that inflating player values for the purposes of protecting a balance sheet may be deemed less competitively offensive than illegally inflating revenue through dodgy sponsorships.

Ultimately, whilst we accept the likelihood of Liverpool continuing on with only 19 league titles to our name, we want to see action taken that not only sufficiently punishes any wrongdoing City are found to have committed to but, critically, also prevents further breaches from taking place in future by any other clubs.

The amount of fresh money being poured into the English top-flight makes that an increasingly difficult prospect, particularly given that the Premier League’s current ownership rules don’t appear to be fit for purpose.

Regardless, a line has to be drawn somewhere, and the Premier League could do with introducing further obstacles that allow for fairer competition based on true revenue figures.

With all due respect to Manchester City, it seems highly implausible for them to be earning more than both European giants Real Madrid and Liverpool, even when taking into account their recent success domestically.

Beyond looking at things from our perspective, we have to consider the potential long-term impact on the league if it’s seen to be the plaything of regimes keen on using their respective clubs as sportswashing vehicles.

Perhaps the Premier League’s will continue to survive a multitude of hits to its integrity but we have to ask ourselves if that’s a risk worth taking in the long-run.

You can catch all the relevant tweets from fans below:

Liverpool 3 Premier League titles in 4 years pic.twitter.com/cG58LiFaq9 — ᴊᴏᴇ™️ (@joepearce_) February 6, 2023

Imagine we get awards some league titles, I bet the FSGOUT lads would bloody hate that. — Luke C (@lrchandley) February 6, 2023

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?