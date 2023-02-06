Liverpool handed possible Man City title-stripping boost as clubs all saying same thing about Premier League chair

There’s an element of expectation that the status quo won’t change a great deal even after allegations arose around Manchester City’s possible financial breaches.

It all very much depends on how hardline a stance the Premier League takes and whether the opportunity to protect the integrity of the English game is fully grasped.

Henry Winter’s tweet on the English top-flight chair’s, Alison Brittain, understanding of the ‘board’s fiduciary and reputational responsibility to enforce the rules’, however, indicates that the Sky Blues are set to receive more than a light slap on the wrists.

Premier League clubs talking very highly of new chair, Alison Brittain, who started last month (post-Whitbread PLC ceo) and understands board's fiduciary and reputational responsibility to enforce the rules. Manchester City have a fight on their hands. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) February 6, 2023

Much of the discussions taking place online have revolved around the potential stripping of the club’s titles – a punishment that would directly benefit Liverpool as the Etihad-based outfit’s direct competitor in recent years.

The question remains, of course, as to what degree of punishment will go far enough to protect the Premier League’s reputation.

The league’s no doubt fortunate that it hasn’t invited further scrutiny from abroad, which would have no doubt followed the groundbreaking announcement in question had Manchester City secured a first Champions League trophy against Chelsea back in 2021.

Regardless, one can still imagine that the eyes of the world will naturally be resting on the globe’s most popular league whilst we await the verdict of an independent review.

