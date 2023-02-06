(Video) Neville on ‘shambolic’ Liverpool performance as we become ‘too easy to play against’

It was a weekend to forget for Liverpool supporters and Gary Neville shared his thoughts on the events on the pitch against Wolves, being highly critical of the performance he saw from several players.

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, the former Manchester United defender said: “Defensively, they were shambolic. Individually, collectively – they’re too easy to play against… It was the first time I’ve seen after a game Jurgen Klopp almost apologising and saying ‘I’m sorry’…

“It’s getting to the point with Liverpool that there’s some really worrying signs and some really worrying performances and individual performances that are well below their level”.

READ MORE: Update on possible ‘stripping titles’ for Man City amidst ‘unprecedented’ FFP breaches

Few will disagree with these comments from the 47-year-old and when you take into account the fact we sit bottom of the Premier League table in terms of results in this calendar year and our last three league away games have seen us concede three goals to Brentford, Brighton and Wolves – it’s not hard to see we’re below our expected standards.

It’s up to Jurgen Klopp to try and motivate his players for an upturn in form and that starts with the Merseyside Derby at Anfield, ahead of a run of worryingly tough fixtures.

You can watch Neville’s comments on Liverpool (from 21:10) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?