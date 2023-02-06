Update on possible ‘stripping titles’ for Man City amidst ‘unprecedented’ FFP breaches

Manchester City have been dealt some huge news as the Premier League have released a statement regarding alleged rule breaking with regards to their financial activity between 2009 and 2018.

Liverpool supporters may then be interested by this news as there is a possible case of points being retrospectively deducted, thus losing some league titles and this could open the door to these accolades being awarded to ourselves.

With regard to this possible update, chief football writer for the Independent Miguel Delaney Tweeted: ‘Figures involved don’t seem to think any prospective punishments would be retrospective or “looking backwards” (ie stripping titles) but this is all described as “unprecedented”.’

That seems to somewhat end these rumours at this point then but there’s certainly a long way to go before any final decisions are made and we see a conclusion to the possible repercussions.

We probably don’t want to be adding too many tallies to our Champions Wall for seasons that ended in us finishing second and being unable to celebrate but the thought of angering and upsetting those at the Etihad Stadium does bring a wry smile to the face.

The poetic story will of course be that the 2013/14 campaign will be affected and Steven Gerrard will be handed a league winner’s medal but it’s hard to ignore that this victory will be hollow.

