Sky Sports drop major Liverpool transfer update they’ve heard from reliable journalist

The task that awaits Liverpool in the summer is looking increasingly titanic as the second-half of the season plays out, with the midfield evidently not the only department in need of surgery.

That being said, it can’t be disputed that the middle of the park is in need of the most rejuvenation – particularly with all three of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looking destined for the exit door once their contracts expire.

Relaying an update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Sky Sports tweeted out a video update on the No.8’s future in which it was claimed that a return to Germany could be on the cards for the Guinean international who is ‘on the verge of leaving’ at the end of the campaign.

Given that our current accepted best midfield combination includes the former RB Leipzig star, this development should inspire concern amongst our decision-makers.

With Stefan Bajcetic still a youngster (albeit a supremely talented one judging by his performances since the return of domestic football) and Thiago Alcantara prone to periods in the treatment room, the minimum requirement of two midfield additions in the summer doesn’t seem like enough if we can’t manage to salvage a long-term future out of one or both of Jordan Henderson or Fabinho.

That viewpoint, it could be reasonably said, overlooks the value of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho (whose long-term future was initially presumed to lie in the midfield).

At the moment, there are question marks over the former’s future (although Jurgen Klopp is said to still value our No.17) and whether his England U21s teammate is better suited to the forward line.

We need to first qualify for Champions League football next term, of course, to be in the best possible financial situation to address this growing concern.

