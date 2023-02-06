Sky Sports drop major Liverpool transfer update they’ve heard from reliable journalist

The task that awaits Liverpool in the summer is looking increasingly titanic as the second-half of the season plays out, with the midfield evidently not the only department in need of surgery.
That being said, it can’t be disputed that the middle of the park is in need of the most rejuvenation – particularly with all three of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looking destined for the exit door once their contracts expire.
Relaying an update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Sky Sports tweeted out a video update on the No.8’s future in which it was claimed that a return to Germany could be on the cards for the Guinean international who is ‘on the verge of leaving’ at the end of the campaign.
Given that our current accepted best midfield combination includes the former RB Leipzig star, this development should inspire concern amongst our decision-makers.
With Stefan Bajcetic still a youngster (albeit a supremely talented one judging by his performances since the return of domestic football) and Thiago Alcantara prone to periods in the treatment room, the minimum requirement of two midfield additions in the summer doesn’t seem like enough if we can’t manage to salvage a long-term future out of one or both of Jordan Henderson or Fabinho.
That viewpoint, it could be reasonably said, overlooks the value of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho (whose long-term future was initially presumed to lie in the midfield).
At the moment, there are question marks over the former’s future (although Jurgen Klopp is said to still value our No.17) and whether his England U21s teammate is better suited to the forward line.
We need to first qualify for Champions League football next term, of course, to be in the best possible financial situation to address this growing concern.
People who know nothing about foot ball do not take into account that LFC lack depth and have no quality at ll.They compare LFC with rich clubs.LFC have played above their ability in the past.LFC play a consuming type of foot ball.No top six can play successfully with the kind of players.Sacking Klop can be myopic and counterproductive.The blame should be on the shoulders of the FSG.
Blame can be apportioned to FSG in terms of being negligent with regards to not buying in midfielders in a phased approach based on the intensity of the game we play under Klopp. However, to assume it is only FSG fault is naive with respect to two major points: 1. FSG buy players based on the Moneyball principle i.e. Buy them young and hungry with massive potential and sell them on at their peak to replenish the 1st team and squad (think Coutinho). So who decided to go against the Moneyball principle and hold onto old players on massive wages? FSG? Is this why Edwards and now Ward and the other key data analyst team are leaving? No point in staying around if you are no longer being listened to. 2. With Citeh just recently being charged for breaching over 100 laws was it ever realistic that we could compete with a sovereign state (which we did) or oligarch associated with Russia etc?
I expect Chelsea to be next.
Hopefully the powers that be in Football don’t get rolled over like last time when Citeh employed a £50k a day lawyer to get them out of Jail.
One thing I know about Arabs is they would rather pay you to take the blame then have shame brought to their name. So let’s see what transpires in the coming months.
FSG ? their job is to make money for Liverpool. how Liverpool decide to spend it is the question for the football management. They tried for Tchoumeni last summer, then tried Bellingham, Laimer, Valverde, Caicedo, the choices of the boss. He chose not to take inferior alternatives but to wait for players he wants, hence the accounts showed £140m transfer money unspent. We have competed with all of these cheat clubs and done better. we will refresh in summer and come back stronger …. without sportwashing filth
it seems you know little about the club. financially they have just overtaken man utd for the first time and are classed as the best run most sustainable club in the premier league. no quality ? they were in all three cup finals last season and lost the league by one point to ‘the cheats’. great players they had a team full, but it’s time to refresh this summer then you will see them again conquering all
He who laughs last laughs the best. LFC will win the league again before Man.utd wins it.LFC will win CL before Arsenal make a semi final.Arsenal will win CL after the rupture.They will never win it in our life time.Even if they can qualify they will never win it.They must try in Europa.