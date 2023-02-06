Thibaut Courtois is doubtful for Liverpool Champions League clash after picking up an injury against Mallorca – Marca

Liverpool could well have been parading our seventh European Cup around in the summer, had it not been for the heroics of Thibaut Courtois in Paris and so the latest news from the Belgian stopper may be met with universal pleasure amongst our supporters.

As reported by Marca: Thibaut Courtois is set to undergo scans following an injury sustained against Mallorca and is facing a race against time to be fit for the game with Liverpool on the 21st of February and the Club World Cup fixtures this week.

The 30-year-old will be more immediately concerned about missing the upcoming match with Al Ahly in Morocco but there will be a major focus on getting him back in time for the trip to Anfield.

With the current drop in results and performance level, seeing the opposition’s goal without the imposing former Chelsea man being stood between the sticks could give us a much-needed boost.

Jurgen Klopp has a big job ahead in hoping to ensure that his squad bounces back for the Merseyside Derby but having the Champions League as a further distraction could actually benefit us.

Some will feel that being knocked out by Carlo Ancelotti’s team could spell the end to our season already but the tie could also breathe life into a team that looks completely devoid of confidence, should we somehow manage to find a way to progress in the competition.

Let’s hope that the absence of their goalkeeper will prove crucial and that we can finally kickstart our season, even with it being late February.

